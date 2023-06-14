Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 789,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,653,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 84,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,908. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

