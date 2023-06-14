Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,923 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,923 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Paycom Software worth $179,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.70. 143,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

