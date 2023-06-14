Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 98,217 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,217 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $207,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

