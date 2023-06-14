Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545,172 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $153,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. 1,008,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

