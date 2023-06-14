Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 174,044 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,044 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $78,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,353 shares of company stock valued at $21,732,748 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

