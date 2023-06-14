Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 15.5 %

EDIT stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $791.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

