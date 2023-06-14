EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.96

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as low as $20.77. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 1,740 shares trading hands.

EDRVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

