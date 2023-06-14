Efforce Hits Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Efforce has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $558,172.48 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

