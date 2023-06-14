Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.20 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $526,405.18 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,062,980 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

