Elastos (ELA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $225,398.61

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and $225,398.61 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00005269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

