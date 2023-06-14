Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,649.0 days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
