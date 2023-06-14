Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,649.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of EPWDF stock remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

