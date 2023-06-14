Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $36 Million Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,988 shares during the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group makes up 1.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $35,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,947. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

