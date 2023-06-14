Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $65.86 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 22,337 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $65,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

NEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 144,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

