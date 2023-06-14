Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $809,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,689 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249,270 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,957,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,941,000.

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 12,943,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,997,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

