Electron Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Electron Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chesapeake Energy worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 222,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

