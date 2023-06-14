Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 781,893 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up 2.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Sunnova Energy International worth $60,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.6 %

NOVA stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.