Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $428.87

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $428.87 and last traded at $441.37, with a volume of 699937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $468.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.