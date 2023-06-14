Elm Ridge Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,899 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 3.7% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $22,016,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $18,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 845,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

