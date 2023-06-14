Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Elm Ridge Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,331 shares during the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions comprises about 2.6% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,983. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.