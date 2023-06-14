Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 7.2% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned 0.05% of AerCap worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 239,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.