eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $2.00. eMagin shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 627,559 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eMagin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.