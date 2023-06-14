Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $85.84. 2,271,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after buying an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

