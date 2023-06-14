Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 251,341 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Emerson Point Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,341 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up about 2.6% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerson Point Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Alteryx worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

