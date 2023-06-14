Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $11.61. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 21,032 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $364.26 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

