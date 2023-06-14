Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,589 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $526.56. 700,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.64 and its 200-day moving average is $554.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

