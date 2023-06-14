Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 168,363 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,000. Centene accounts for 5.6% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,104. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

