Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,258 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $209.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,275. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

