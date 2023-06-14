Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

