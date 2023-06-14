Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,711 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $46,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 308,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.