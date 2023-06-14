Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

