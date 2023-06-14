Energy Income Partners LLC Has $174.20 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,395 shares during the period. DT Midstream accounts for approximately 3.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $174,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT Midstream Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of DTM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.