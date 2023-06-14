Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,662 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises approximately 1.7% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $74,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 102,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,672. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

