Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 259,872 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Energy Income Partners LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,872 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 1.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of PPL worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 651,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.