Energy Income Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.