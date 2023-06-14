Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Tenaris comprises approximately 3.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE TS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.