Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 4.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,497,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $582,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $111.06. 810,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.