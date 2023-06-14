Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for approximately 1.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,126,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,519,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

