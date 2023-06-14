Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $228.58. The stock had a trading volume of 904,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.05. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.