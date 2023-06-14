Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

FSLR traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. 416,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.