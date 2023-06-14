Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 3.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.25. 208,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,149,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 4.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

