Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.41

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.41 and traded as low as C$18.93. Enerplus shares last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 382,420 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.33.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

