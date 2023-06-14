EnerSys to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %
ENS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
