EnerSys to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %

ENS opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

