Engle Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 142,000 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Juniper Networks accounts for about 2.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 626,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

