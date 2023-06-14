Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ENI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in ENI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ENI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

