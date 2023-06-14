Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ENI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in ENI by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ENI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ENI Trading Up 0.7 %
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
