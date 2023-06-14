Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Up to $57.99

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $59.76. Enovis shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 160,993 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enovis Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,434 shares of company stock valued at $291,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

