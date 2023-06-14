Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 10.2% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $178.48 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

