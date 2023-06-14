EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Update

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NPO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,387,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnPro Industries by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

