Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Up 265.0% in May

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 11,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,357. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.