Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Alps Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 6.0% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $675,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $24,120,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 250,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 211,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

