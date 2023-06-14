EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 12.2%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 84,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 42,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

EnWave Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.84.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EnWave had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that EnWave Co. will post 0.0027756 earnings per share for the current year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

